Dick Morris: FBI Secret Society Plotted Trump Overthrow

Two high-level FBI agents — Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — convened a meeting of what they called “a secret society” the day after President Donald Trump’s victory to plot his overthrow.

This treason, high up in the nation’s foremost investigative agency, is likely responsible for the orchestrated program of leaks and fabricated evidence that led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special prosecutor.

The newly uncovered emails between Page and Strzok — who were lovers — show a trail of evidence leading to the plotters who were determined to mobilize the FBI to pursue their political agendas.

And all their messages to each other have been “lost” between mid-December — as Trump’s transition unfolded — and mid-April — around the time when Mueller was appointed.

During this critical period, as the phony charges of Russian collusion roiled the Trump transition, the conspirators went dark, hiding their manipulations by burying their emails and texts.

Consider the evidence of the FBI/DOJ plot to overthrow Donald Trump:

The number four official at Justice, Associate Attorney General Bruce G. Ohr, met with the former British agent Christopher Steele before the election as Steele was compiling the infamous dossier “proving” collision between Trump and Moscow.

After the election, Ohr met with Glenn Simpson, the head of Fusion GPS, who was Hillary’s paid contractor in charge of researching negatives against Trump.

Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, worked full time on the staff of Fusion, the firm Hillary’s campaign paid more than a million dollars to dig up evidence of Trump’s supposed collaboration with Russia.

The FBI used phony evidence in the flawed dossier as the basis for getting a FISA warrant to spy on Trump transition officials.

All this adds up to the obvious need for a special prosecutor to investigate this bee hive of conspiracy in the FBI.

My wife Eileen and I accused the FBI of just such a conspiracy in our book “Rogue Spooks: The Intelligence War on Donald Trump.”

Written eight months ago, we read the tea leaves and used the early evidence to lay out the evidence of the very conspiracy we now contemplate.

It is also vital that we probe the misuse of the FISA process by President Obama to track down and monitor his political rivals.

This nightmare — that the NSA and FISA courts could become instruments of political espionage — had dogged the agency since its creation.

Now it is coming true.

The evidence of this perversion of the missions of the NSA and the FISA courts for political purposes is spelled out, apparently, in a memo now in the hands of the House Intelligence Committee.

We need to implore the committee to release the memo. Please visit dickmorris.com to sign a petition to that effect.

Our democracy is under assault and we must stand up to defend it.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

