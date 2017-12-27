Critics of Donald Trump Reach New Lows over Christmas Holiday

Being a holiday most identified with an angelic chorus promising peace and goodwill to mankind in the wake of the most magnificent birth of all time, Christmas should be a time of peace, and certainly not a time of pettiness.

Yet the critics of Donald Trump have managed a new depth of pettiness in this time of goodwill. When the President expressed his hope for a world made in the mold of the Prince of Peace he spoke of one child, the offspring of a human mother and a human father, born in a manger – and so on as the wonderful story goes – to transform and redeem the world. His words were met with a chorus of derision because of his use of the adjective “human” in front of the word “father”.

“Trump speaks heresy,” brayed the chorus. “The President is so ignorant of the basic Christian doctrine he espouses he doesn’t even know Jesus has no human father.” I only paraphrase the criticism I cite, but I can bet most of those joining the pile-on have little knowledge and no respect for the doctrines they cite. What they do have is such a predisposition for contempt they imagine Trump making theology when he seeks only to offer hope in the form of an imprecise message of blessing.

Christmas is a time – traditionally – for the suspension of war and hostility. People speak of the “real” meaning of the season as just such a time, and equally of a time when the innate goodness of man comes to the fore. There are marvelous and enduring stories – all true – of lulls in war, enemies reconciled and hatreds quenched in the honor of this time. Whether the word of the day is akin to Dickens’ iconic A Christmas Carol or the coming of the Santa Claus from The Night Before Christmas to eat the cookies and drink the milk left for him as he gives gifts to all and not just the good boys and girls, it is thought there is an innate eruption of peace and goodwill.

Unfortunately there are just as many true tales of broken Christmas truces; even our own Revolutionary War received a great and much needed victory at Trenton (New Jersey) when George Washington surprised a British-Hessian force at their celebrations in December 1776. The truth is there is nothing innate about the peace we often do sense and celebrate. We are just not that good in ourselves.

Oh, St. Nicolas is as real as they come. A Christian bishop of the Third Century in a city of present-day Turkey he was one of the crafters of the Nicene Creed, that most summary and unifying expression of the Christian faith ever published. He was made prisoner by Roman authorities and tortured for his faith. He really did visit families in secret and leave gifts of money for the children of the poor. But he is the first person to acknowledge he did these things not from any innate goodness in himself but for love of the One who was born in a manger and gave His life – from start to finish – for love of all mankind.

The real meaning of Christmas is not that we can lay aside our hate and self-centrality, but that God was willing to do whatever it took to absorb that hatred and narcissism into Himself and replace it with His love and His peace for all who would accept Him on His own terms. According to the story He was okay with birth in a stable, where animals and angels were the first to see Him, followed closely by disreputable shepherds and pagan astrologers whose sole common ground was their willingness to worship the Baby instead of their deficient selves. Those who see Christmas as just another opportunity to pour scorn on those they already despise simply prove my case about the event having no root in human goodness.

It takes more than that to prove the case for God manifesting His love in the midst of us and in the most humble of terms. It takes the will displayed by a Nicolas of Myra to decrease in his own eyes so as to increase the esteem in which his Master is held. What it does not require is a degree in theology – or even a precise understanding of the One Who actually does accomplish it all. It needs only a lively sense that what we have is not what we need and the humility to accept new life from Whomever comes to give it.

That’s what reaches peace.

