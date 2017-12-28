Howard Dean, a former governor of Vermont and past Democratic National Committee chairman, is not coping well with the Trump presidency.

In a bizarre interview on MSNBC earlier this week, Dean vehemently criticized the current administration and went on to accuse President Donald Trump of “running a criminal enterprise.”

“The promotion is extraordinary. There hasn’t been a president in my lifetime that’s done anything like this,” Dean said to MSNBC’s Ari Melber, convinced President Trump is promoting his businesses while serving in the White House.

“In the beginning, the constitutional business about the emoluments clause, which is you’re not supposed to take foreign money to influence your policy, it didn’t bother me, I thought it was a far-flung argument — I’m not an attorney.”

The failed 2004 presidential candidate escalated the conversation with some pretty serious allegations.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“It’s pretty clear he is shaking down foreign governments. His staff is shaking down foreign governments, who have moved their events to his hotel in Washington at somebody’s request in order to get favors,” he said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“This guy, I’ve said for a long time I think he’s running a criminal enterprise out of the White House and I think that’s what Bob Mueller’s on the track of.”

Dean didn’t stop with the president — he also went on to allege that GOP members of Congress passed tax reform to fatten up their own wallets.

“That is crookedness. That can’t be legal,” he said. “The Republicans are the party of corruption.”

MSNBC host Ari Melber did not challenge Dean on his comments.

To suggest the president is “shaking down” foreign governments by requiring them to frequent his businesses, with no proof of such an arrangement, is, by definition, a conspiracy theory.

Many Trump critics have accused him of using the presidency to enrich himself, but Dean has taken this a leap farther by offering a full-blown setup between Trump and foreign governments, where White officials instruct foreign nationals to patronize Trump hotels and businesses in order to gain White House attention.

Such an arrangement is illegal.

RELATED: Trump Unleashes On China

However, there is no proof that such an arrangement even exists.

Dean also alleged that this conspiracy with foreign governments is part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion of the 2016 election — again, with no proof to substantiate his claims.

Contrary to what Dean and many other critics claim, a simple look at the Trump’s assets suggests the president is not using his power to enrich himself. Trump’s wealth has changed dramatically since entering politics, but only for the worse.

Forbes Magazine listed the Republican president as “the most notable loser” on its 2017 list of wealthy Americans, detailing in their report how the 2016 presidential campaign was a monumental drain on his resources.

The president’s net worth, according to the magazine, currently stands at $3.1 billion, a major drop from $3.7 billion just one year ago.

Trump was ranked at No. 156 on the list of richest people in America in 2016, but his standing plummeted to No. 248 this year.

Upholding a campaign promise, Trump donates his entire presidential salary to charity. So far, he has given his money to the National Park Service, the Education Department and the Department of Health and Human Services.