President Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on the Department of Justice for a perceived political bias has convinced at least one CNN pundit to reconsider his initial hostility toward the argument.

As Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, continues his probe into concerns about whether the FBI is sufficiently impartial, CNN legal analyst Paul Callan recently explained his change of heart.

“Originally, I was angered at the president’s attacks on the FBI,” he said.

Callen said he first thought the frequent Trump tweets maligning the bureau were “unfounded,” but has since made an effort to study the issue in more detail.

“When I started to delve into the facts, boy there’s some really disturbing stuff here,” he said.

CNN Legal Analyst Paul Callan: "Originally, I was angered at the president's attacks on the FBI…but when I started to delve into the facts, boy there's some really disturbing stuff here." pic.twitter.com/cqbcgcXhYr — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) December 28, 2017

Specifically, he focused on revelations of anti-Trump texts sent by an FBI agent who has been involved in investigations closely related to the Trump campaign or administration.

“What Grassley’s talking about is this agent,” Callen said. “His name is Strzok and he’s a counterintelligence agent for the FBI. He’s exchanging text messages with his girlfriend, Lisa Page, which just trashed the president.”

In addition to disparaging Trump as “an idiot” and other epithets, he said the couple had serious concerns about the direction he wanted to take the nation.

“The two of them, the lawyer and the agent, agreed that he, the president, is a threat — or would be a threat to the country if elected,” he said.

When Callen began to look at the scope of influence Strzok had within the FBI during the 2016 presidential election, he said it began to make him more sympathetic to Trump’s critiques.

“He’s in a central role in the Hillary email investigation,” Callen said.

Specifically, the agent reportedly played a pivotal part in decreasing the severity of former FBI Director James Comey’s findings at the conclusion of that investigation.

“Strzok was the guy who changed the language, which originally was that she was ‘grossly negligent’ in her handling of classified material, and he softened it to say ‘extremely careless,’ which is not criminal,” Callen said.

The evidence as he sees it points to a “personal bias” against Trump by at least one agent.

“That’s what Sen. Grassley wants a closer look at, and I think it’s legitimate to look at the bias of the investigators,” he said.

FBI owes answers abt "insurance policy" against Trump victory…& if nothing to hide, why would senior FBI leaders use secret phones that "cant be traced" to talk Hillary? DOJ needs to give JudicComm full transparency/cooperation 2 restore public trust. FBI CANT BE POLITICAL — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 13, 2017

Callen went on to say that Republicans calling for a purge of leadership within the Justice Department could be justified if a pattern of such bias is discovered.