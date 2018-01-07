Western Journalism

CNN Host Sides With Trump And Kids, Then Don Jr. Sends Him A Message

By Jonathan Pincus
January 7, 2018 at 5:19pm

Controversial columnist Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” has taken the media by storm as of late, leading to speculation on the accuracy and validity of the claims regarding President Donald Trump found within its pages.

On Saturday, CNN host Jake Tapper and Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi discussed the accuracy of the claims made in the book on Twitter.

Farhi revealed that he was “very skeptical” of the information contained in Wolff’s publication.

In a departure from the typical behavior of CNN hosts, Tapper responded by defending the president and his family from the claims made in the book.

“My impression is not only would Eric and Don Jr never say such a thing to anyone, they would never think such a thing. Ever,” Tapper wrote.

Trump Jr. then responded to Tapper’s tweet, stating that the “State of the Union” host “is 100% correct,” adding, “I’ve seen my father do amazing things throughout my life & ALWAYS be successful. Anything he does, he does well.”

He then went on to call Wolff’s book “a pathetic smear campaign,” adding that the inaccurate information contained within it will only be purchased by “haters” who “want to believe it.”

While the CNN host appeared to be in the good graces of Trump Jr., he wasn’t able to receive the same sentiment from the president himself.

On Sunday, Tapper engaged in a tense exchange with White House aide Stephen Miller during an interview that centered around Wolff’s book.

The roughly 10-minute long interview came to a screeching halt when Tapper abruptly cut Miller off and went to commercial after Miller railed the “State of the Union” host for his “condescending” remarks made during the program.

After the interview, Trump came to the defense of his aide, calling Tapper “flunky.”

Tapper has yet to respond to the president’s comments.

