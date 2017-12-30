Western Journalism

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

CNN Finally Learns Who’s Truck Blocked Their View Of Trump

By
December 30, 2017 at 11:58am

Print

CNN has finally completed the white truck investigation it started earlier this week after a large white box truck blocked their cameras from filming President Donald Trump playing golf.

A similar looking truck was found in the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, CNN White House Producer Noah Gray reported.

The next day, he confirmed that a license plate comparison showed that the truck in the PBSO parking lot was indeed the same one parked in front of the golf course.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

Earlier this week CNN complained that a large box truck was used to keep reporters from capturing footage of Trump golfing, The Western Journal reported.

The Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department both denied using the truck to hide the president’s golf game from CNN’s cameras.

According to Gray, Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan stated that “The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Therese Barbera also said that the “department did not order a box truck to obstruct CNN’s view of President Donald Trump golfing on Wednesday.”

After the latest discovery, Barbera “reiterated to CNN the truck maneuver was not authorized by management.”

The CNN complaint and the denials from the Secret Service and sheriff’s department were both in response to exclusive footage CNN aired of Trump golfing instead of working right after Christmas.

“This may seem trivial, but it is important to get video of the president as he does these things on a daily basis…the president and the White House have tried to obscure the fact that President Trump golfs on a regular basis,” CNN political reporter Dan Merica said, according to Fox News.

RELATED: Ben Stein Comes Out in Support of Trump

Twitter users did not seem impressed by the latest update on the truck.

In the meantime, someone has created a @WhiteBoxTruck account on Twitter to see if CNN will follow it.

Print

Tags: CNN, Donald Trump, Secret Service, tweet, video

By: on December 30, 2017 at 11:58am

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted