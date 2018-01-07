Western Journalism

CNN Host Turns On One Of His Own Over Trump

By Jonathan Pincus
January 7, 2018 at 6:38pm

There appears to be some in-fighting at CNN as the network’s “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper called out “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter for his abandonment of journalistic standards when reporting on Michael Wolff’s controversial book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

As noted by BizPac Review, Stelter recommended Wolff’s controversial book, stating that while “Wolff’s errors are sloppy … many Trump experts say the book ‘rings true overall.'”

However, Tapper, who is far from being pro-Trump, took a jab at Stelter for actively trying to push a book that is rife with factual errors.

“Having many errors but ‘ringing true’ is not a journalistic standard,” Tapper tweeted Saturday.

The CNN host went on to concede that “quotes are quotes. And if facts can be ascertained by further reporting as true, that’s also a service.”

Tapper’s critique of Selter’s journalistic principles came the same day he defended President Donald Trump and his family from accusations made in the book.

“My impression is not only would Eric and Don Jr never say such a thing to anyone, they would never think such a thing. Ever,” Tapper wrote Saturday in response to Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi.

As reported by The Western Journal, Tapper and Farhi took to Twitter to discuss the validity of claims made in Wolff’s book.

Fahri revealed that he was also “very skeptical” of the information found in the book, before asking Tapper if he believes thinks Wolff may have interviewed members of Trump’s family.

The book has been used by many left-leaning reporters, such as Stelter, as supposed proof that Trump is unfit to serve as president.

During a recent segment of “Reliable Sources,” Stelter claimed Trump’s mental stability is now a “global story” due to certain bits of information found within the book, most notably comments made by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

“‘He’s not going to make it,’ said Bannon at the Breitbart Embassy. ‘He’s lost his stuff,'” Wolff writes in the book.

As noted by CNBC, Bannon has since stated that he “regrets” comments he made to Wolff, and added that his support for the Trump administration and its agenda is “unwavering.”

