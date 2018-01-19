A black and white photo of Ivanka Trump taken Thursday whipped Twitter users into a frenzy, with some suggesting the first daughter might make a good president herself someday.

The picture, captured by New York Times photographer Doug Mills, shows Trump — a senior White House adviser — walking across the tarmac after returning from a trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with her father.

“@IvankaTrump walks off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. following a trip with @realDonaldTrump to Pittsburgh, Pa,” Mills wrote in the caption.

The first daughter was wearing a black turtleneck and a calf-length wool coat, as well as a pair of pearl earrings, according to The U.K. Daily Mail.

It didn’t take long after the picture was posted for Twitter users to point out that Ivanka Trump looked “presidential.”

She looks very Presidential. Ivanka in 2024. I’d make that vote. — Joe (@shochojoe) January 19, 2018

She will be president one day. — David Haeny (@DavidHaeny) January 19, 2018

Madam President 😍❤️❤️ — Amy (@Draygo81) January 19, 2018

The first femal President !!! 👍 — Michael Rowe (@lowrider53) January 19, 2018

According to Michael Wolff — the author of Trump administration tell-all book “Fire and Fury” — Ivanka Trump may indeed have an interest in following in her father’s footsteps and running for president.

Wolff wrote that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have agreed that if there is an opportunity for either of them to run, she would be the candidate.

“Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump,” reads an excerpt from the book.

In the past, the first daughter has expressed mixed feelings regarding the idea of running.

“It’s not something I’ve ever been inclined to do, but I’m 34, so who knows?” she told Town & Country magazine in early 2016 after being asked if she had ever considered a career in politics. “At this point I would never even contemplate it, but that doesn’t mean that when I’m 50 I won’t have a change of heart.”

But in April 2017, when asked by CBS co-host Gayle King if she might run for president in 2024, Trump’s answer seemed definitive.

“No,” she said, according to The Hill. “Politics is a tough business.”