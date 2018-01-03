The stars of HGTV’s popular home renovation show “Fixer Upper” have confirmed they are expecting their fifth child.

As People Magazine reported, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced the news with a lighthearted Instagram post this week.

Chip Gaines shared the family update in the caption of a photo showing the happy couple comparing their growing bellies.

“Gaines party of 7,” he wrote, going on to explain the reference to anyone who was “still confused.”

The large Gaines family, which includes four children between the ages of 7 and 12, has become well known to the many fans of their show. In addition to their well-wishing fans, the couple received congratulations from the network that helped turn them into household names.

As Chip Gaines explained in a KTRK interview just prior to the final season of “Fixer Upper” premiered late last year, the time was beginning to seem right to add another member to the family.

“We had four babies right before the show started, and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” he said.

Looking forward, he said he was “really excited to go back and try to … make some more babies.”

At that time, his wife said they have “different answers” on the subject.

Just hours before his confirmation post on Instagram, however, a status update by Joanna Gaines seemed to forecast the big news.

In the post, she encouraged her followers to be “expectant” in the new year.

“There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls,” she wrote. “May this be your best year yet.”

For her part, Joanna Gaines has previously expressed a desire to have at least one more child.

In an interview with People Magazine last summer, she said she has also been receiving pressure from the rest of the family.

“I would love to have another baby — or twins!” she said. “The kids are always asking me, ‘Mom, can you have another baby?'”

Though he apparently changed his opinion in subsequent months, she said during that interview that “Chip thinks we’re done.”