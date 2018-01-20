The final season of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” promises to share moments with some very special guests, and viewers are sure to recognize the famous faces.

Joanna and Chip Gaines welcomed former first lady Laura Bush to the set for the upcoming episode “A Model Cabin Makeover,” where the couple will be renovating the home of friend and metal artist Jimmy Don Holmes.

According to Country Living, the renovation reality stars have a budget of no more than $70,000 to renovate Holmes’ small outdated home into his mountain-living dream home.

Bush, it was reported, will be there to add a “heartfelt finishing touch.”

Bush shared a behind the scenes moment from the set on her Instagram, which included her husband, former President George W. Bush.

“@jimmydon522 came to install his own work of art for @georgebush’s art studio,” Laura Bush wrote. “See Jimmy Don’s work on @fixerupperhgtv!”

The former White House couple were not the only ones to participate in the Gaines’ renovation reality show, as pro-athlete Tim Tebow will be brought in for reinforcements.

The former football star will be featured in an episode in which he and the Gaines’ will create a wheelchair-accessible home for the Copp family, who is also a part of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Soon, the entire community began to pitch in to help with costs and final renovations for the deserving family.

“The Copps have two young boys in wheelchairs,” a release from HGTV stated. “And they’ve always wanted a home that allows the boy’s freedom to move in the space and handle daily tasks on their own.”

In the episode, which airs Jan. 30, the current New York Mets outfielder will be seen showing the boys their renovations — including, but not limited to, accessible game-areas for the boys to play.

With their fifth child on the way, season 5 will be the last for the “Fixer Upper” couple, though they don’t plan on disappearing from the renovation industry completely.

In a recent statement on their Magnolia blog, the couple announced their departure from the show, thanking fans and colleagues who have been there every step of the way.

“We are really, really proud of season 5,” the couple said. “We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back. We think it’s the perfect finale to this amazing journey we’ve been on.”

“We will forever be thankful for HGTV and this opportunity of a lifetime,” the couple added. “We are grateful for them and for you. Thank you for sharing life with us and for the continued support.”