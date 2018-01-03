Chelsea Clinton gave a warm holiday greeting to an unusual group when she wished The Church of Satan a “Happy New Year” in a tweet Tuesday.

It’s been so long! Happy New Year! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 2, 2018

Clinton found herself in a Twitter conversation with The Church of Satan, model Chrissy Teigen, the restaurant Hooters and various assorted accounts after she tweeted encouragement to Teigen.

The popular model and best-selling cookbook author had tweeted her frustration Saturday over a verified Twitter account that used pictures of Teigen’s daughter in costumes to make wild accusations of pedophilia.

Anyhow. I really am not enjoying that shit as the last thing on my timeline soooooooooo hello, normal people. Love you. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

Clinton responded that she was sending Teigen and her daughter “a huge hug,” and Teigen sent her love back to Clinton and her family.

I feel silly even worrying about this in comparison to the magnitude of slander and threats you and your family have dealt with for decades. These people are truly sick and scary. Love to you, Charlotte and Marc!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

The exchange took a journey into the weird when an account called @roguehooters responded to the conversation the following day with tweets that resulted in Twitter suspending the account.

A separate user tagged Hooters’ twitter account in a reply to bring @roguehooters’ tweets and handle to the restaurant’s attention.

.@Hooters are you aware you have someone claiming to be on your staff that is sending tweets out like this? @twitter are you aware of this? — B Didier (@Bev_Didier) December 31, 2017

Hooters responded Tuesday that the rogue account was not affiliated with the company.

The tweet drew Teigen’s attention back to the conversation that had begun three days earlier in 2017.

what. is. happening. hi hooters! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2018

Clinton replied that users tagged her and The Church of Satan’s twitter account in multiple threads in 2017.

Clinton tagged The Church of Satan in her tweet, and the group responded.

In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it’s…@Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 2, 2018

The never ending excitement here is never ending. — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 2, 2018

That is when Clinton wished the most well-known Satanic organization in the U.S. a “Happy New Year.”

The Church of Satan for its part responded in kind.

Same to you, here’s to a great 2018! — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 2, 2018

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.