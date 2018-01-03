Western Journalism

Chelsea Clinton Wished the Church of Satan a Happy New Year on Twitter… Seriously

By Dave Brooks
January 3, 2018 at 4:37pm

Chelsea Clinton gave a warm holiday greeting to an unusual group when she wished The Church of Satan a “Happy New Year” in a tweet Tuesday.

Clinton found herself in a Twitter conversation with The Church of Satan, model Chrissy Teigen, the restaurant Hooters and various assorted accounts after she tweeted encouragement to Teigen.

The popular model and best-selling cookbook author had tweeted her frustration Saturday over a verified Twitter account that used pictures of Teigen’s daughter in costumes to make wild accusations of pedophilia.

Clinton responded that she was sending Teigen and her daughter “a huge hug,” and Teigen sent her love back to Clinton and her family.

The exchange took a journey into the weird when an account called @roguehooters responded to the conversation the following day with tweets that resulted in Twitter suspending the account.

A separate user tagged Hooters’ twitter account in a reply to bring @roguehooters’ tweets and handle to the restaurant’s attention.

Hooters responded Tuesday that the rogue account was not affiliated with the company.

The tweet drew Teigen’s attention back to the conversation that had begun three days earlier in 2017.

Clinton replied that users tagged her and The Church of Satan’s twitter account in multiple threads in 2017.

Clinton tagged The Church of Satan in her tweet, and the group responded.

That is when Clinton wished the most well-known Satanic organization in the U.S. a “Happy New Year.”

The Church of Satan for its part responded in kind.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

