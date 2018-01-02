Grammy-award winning country artist Carrie Underwood recently revealed the severity of the injuries she sustained in a fall at her home in November that forced her to cancel a performance two days later.

As reported by PEOPLE Magazine, Underwood had previously revealed that she broke her wrist after falling down the stairs outside of her Nashville residence.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I’m doing great,” Underwood wrote in November. “Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well … even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on … I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

But on Sunday, the 34-year-old country singer revealed in a post to fan club members that the incident had also caused severe damage to her face.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She went on to reveal that the injuries were so extensive that they required surgery and “40 to 50 stitches” to correct.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told (Underwood’s husband) Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” she added.

While it is unclear when Underwood will appear in public, she did reveal in the fan club post that she will be returning to the recording studio next week to begin working on new music, The Washington Post reported.

“I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up,” she added.

PEOPLE noted that Underwood, who is still recovering from her injuries, remained positive about the new year, stating: “I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way.”

However, she did warn fans that “she might look a bit different” when she does decide to return to the spotlight.

She concluded her statement by saying she was “grateful” the situation didn’t end up worse.

RELATED: ‘Jesus Is Calling’: Country Singer Wows With Moving Tribute to Vegas Victims at CMA Awards

“I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” she stated. “I’ve still got a ways to go in the recovery process, but it’s encouraging to see every day be a little better than the last.”

In a recent Instagram post, Underwood hid the majority of her face underneath a scarf, while telling her followers to “#StayThePath.”

As reported by The Washington Post, Underwood spent the majority of 2016 touring in support of her fifth studio album, “Storyteller.” In early 2017, the country singer stated that she would be taking the majority of the year off to spend time with her husband Mike Fisher and son Isaiah.