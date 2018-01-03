Carrie Underwood was photographed for the first time in December after sustaining severe injuries from a fall at her Nashville home in November, and the picture has gained public attention after the Grammy Award-winning country artist revealed earlier this week the severity of her injuries.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD… she is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

Reality show “Below Deck” alum Adrienne Gang had posted a picture with Underwood after working out with her weeks after Underwood fell down the stairs outside of her Nashville residence.

The day after Gang posted the picture, she tweeted that she “had no clue she was injured …” and that the country music star “looked amazing!”

She looked amazing! — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 13, 2017

People Magazine reported that Underwood had previously told her fans about her broken wrist as a result of the accident.

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well…even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on…I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

Earlier this week, she told her fans that the incident had also caused severe damage to her face.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

Underwood revealed to her fans that her injuries in addition to her broken wrist were so severe that it took “40 to 50 stitches” to correct.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she wrote to her fans, according to People Magazine. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told (Underwood’s husband) Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Fans responded to the picture on Twitter.

But how’d she have 40-50 stitches on her face like 3 weeks before this?? — Landon B (@TheLandonBarks) January 2, 2018

You look beautiful. Don't let it get you down. — Todd Millikan (@lakerfan116) January 2, 2018

Underwood concluded her statement with gratitude that her situation didn’t end up worse.

“I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse,” she stated. “I’ve still got a ways to go in the recovery process, but it’s encouraging to see every day be a little better than the last.”