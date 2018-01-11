Democrat California Sen. Dianne Feinstein blamed her “bad cold” for her poor judgement of releasing Glenn Simpson’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Feinstein published the Fusion GPS founder’s testimony Tuesday without the knowledge of Sen. Chuck Grassley, the committee’s chairman, The Daily Caller reported.

“The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before,” she said to NBC News. “And I don’t make an excuse but I’ve had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities a little bit.”

Feinstein to @MariannaNBCNews RE: releasing the Glenn Simpson transcript: "The one regret I have is that I should have spoke with Senator Grassley before. And I don't make an excuse but I've had a bad cold and maybe that slowed down my mental facilities a little bit." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 10, 2018

Taylor Foy, a spokesman for Grassley, said in a statement that the release of the transcript without Grassley’s permission compromises the Judiciary Committee’s investigation, according to The Hill.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“Her action undermines the integrity of the committee’s oversight work and jeopardizes its ability to secure candid voluntary testimony relating to the independent recollections of future witnesses,” he said.

Foy added that the release of the transcript may discourage potential witnesses from testifying.

Twitter users reacted to Feinstein’s excuse.

Well that’s concerning in light of your admission that a cold would impede your thinking to the degree that maybe you shouldn’t be making decisions that impact the country. #WTF — Carts54 (@carts54) January 11, 2018

Really and they call POTUS unstable… She is backtracking because she knows that she is in trouble. Her story keeps changing – one source said she was pressured to do it – then recanted that statement. Now that she has a cold – wonder what the story will be tomorrow… — Wanda Sloper (@rhsgwanda11) January 11, 2018

Grassley had opposed the release of over 300 pages of Simpson’s testimony the Fusion GPS founder provided on Aug. 22, and insisted the transcript needed to be confidential while other witnesses were being interviewed, The Daily Caller reported.

“It may make a lot of people a little more reserved whether or not they want to cooperate,” Grassley said, according to the Washington Examiner. “But we’ll continue to move forward.”

He added that the transcript would have been released eventually.

RELATED:

“Obviously I was a little disappointed because I had an understanding ahead of time that it’d be released when we both agree to release it.”

Feinstein and Grassley also disagreed on Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham’s request that the Justice Department launch a criminal investigation into the Russia dossier’s author, Christopher Steele.

“I think this referral is unfortunate as it’s clearly another effort to deflect attention from what should be the committee’s top priority: determining whether there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the election and whether there was subsequent obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said in response to the letter.