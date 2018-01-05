A new PBS Frontline video investigates the abortion industry’s role in the black community, featuring multiple experts and organization leaders.

“Our women are being lied to and victimized,” New Calvary Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor, Rev. Clenard Childress Jr. postulates in the December video. “Anti-abortion Crusaders: Inside the African-American Abortion Battle.”

“Planned Parenthood has taken it far beyond what the Ku Klux Klan thought they could possibly take it,” Childress said. “How do you calm down over genocide?”

He explains how the founder of Planned Parenthood, Margaret Sanger — whom he calls a brilliant strategist — came up with “The Negro Project” to reduce the number of blacks via sterilization and abortion.

“We need more African-Americans informed on the best kept secret in America; that is black genocide via the targeting of African Americans by the abortion industry,” Childress continued. He is also the Assistant National Director of LEARN — the largest African-American evangelical pro-life ministry in the United States.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“Our goal is to see abortion completely eliminated,” said the executive director of Sisters for Life, Angela Minter, in the video. She calls for an end to abortion, noting the number one cause of death in the black community is abortion.

Black people make up about 13 percent of the U.S. population, but account for about 40 percent of the country’s abortions.

Texas pro-life group “Life Dynamics” has also recently launched a new pro-life campaign featuring cards that read, “All Black Lives Matter,” a rift off of the political movement “Black Lives Matter.” Its mission is to end legalized abortion in America and restore legal protection to the unborn.

Others, like reproductive rights historian Cynthia Greenlee, who studies abortion as it affects African-Americans, doesn’t think black people are being targeted for abortion more so than whites.

Do you think the abortion industry continues to target black Americans today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“It’s a potent argument because the history of medical racism is real,” Greelee states in the video, noting the history of sterilization abuse. She says, however, the same was being done in white communities and that Sanger did not intend to target the black community.

“It’s not about the numbers but about how far those ideas have traveled in American society,” she said.

The anti-abortion movement is “fixated on shaming black women and controlling the bodies of black women,” Planned Parenthood’s Chief Medical Officer, Reagan McDonald Mosely, argues in the Frontline video.

Roughly 360,000 of Planned Parenthood’ s 2.4 million patients are black individuals.

RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Claims to ‘Believe in Science’… Twitter Goes on the Warpath

The statistics are sound, but interpretation differs on whether the abortion numbers reflect a targeting of the black community or whether cultural and societal influences within the black community compel more black women to abort of their own volition.

Planned Parenthood operates 597 facilities in the country as of Dec. 1, compared to 700 facilities it operated in 1973, according to LifeNews. The abortion giant opened five new clinics in 2017 and closed 32.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.