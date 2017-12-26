Beloved singer-songwriter Barry Manilow suggested on Twitter that he might run against President Donald Trump for presidency in 2020.

Manilow tweeted last week his potential campaign promise: “Everybody will get laid. And everybody will be happy again.”

I know. I’ll run for president. I’ll make some romantic music. Everybody will get laid. And everybody will be happy again. 😀 — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) December 21, 2017

The next day he came up with his campaign slogan, which sounds a lot like President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

Manilow joins the long list of celebrities who have also talked about the possibility of running for president.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hinted at a 2020 presidential campaign at Comic Con in Los Angeles earlier this year.

“I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to it,” he said, according to BizPac Review. He also told Vanity Fair in November 2016 that it “would be a great opportunity to help people” as president.

In response to these comments, Trump’s daughter-in-law and senior adviser to the Trump for President 2020 campaign Lara Trump said that “It’s not as easy as it looks.”

Do you think Barry Manilow should run for president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I would tell ‘The Rock’ to get ready,” she said to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “Strap on the big-boy pants because they are coming after you!”

Another celebrity who suggested running in 2020 is Kanye West who said at the end of his acceptance speech of the Video Vanguard award, “And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided, in 2020 to run for president,” he said, according to People Magazine.

Chris Rock also tweeted a picture after the 2016 election suggesting that he would run as well.

I'm gonna run in 2020 wish me luck . pic.twitter.com/wkFCv7WrKB — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) November 10, 2016

RELATED: Trump Gives Epic Christmas Gift To Law Enforcement

Manilow’s fans seem to think his presidency would be a great idea, and voiced their support for his platform on Twitter.

You've got my vote… Manilow for president 2020, make America kind again, and the whole world will sing! 😍 — Helen Holdun (@HelenHoldun) December 21, 2017

Since Trump took office, it seems as though more celebrities are, either seriously or jokingly, thinking about skipping over the unofficial prerequisite of political experience to make the run for presidency in 2020.