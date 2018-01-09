Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the media organization announced Tuesday.

A statement from Breitbart noted that Bannon will continue to work with the company “on a smooth and orderly transition.”

Bannon’s departure comes amid controversy over remarks he made to author Michael Wolff.

In Wolff’s latest book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon questioned the mental fitness of President Donald Trump and made disparaging statements about the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, according to The New York Times.

Following the revelation of his remarks, Bannon was heavily criticized by the president.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” Trump said of his former adviser, according to The Hill. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

For his part, Trump continued to slam Bannon on Twitter.

“Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book. He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job,” Trump tweeted last week.

“Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!” he added.

Bannon also lost the financial backing of Rebekah Mercer, a member of the billionaire family that supports conservative causes, as reported by The Hill.

On Twitter, Trump called the family’s decision “smart.”

But none of that controversy was evident in Breitbart’s statement announcing Bannon’s departure.

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said.

Breitbart CEO Larry Solov echoed this sentiment, noting that the company is “grateful” for Bannon’s contributions.

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish,” Solov said.

Bannon, 64, became executive chairman of Breitbart in 2012. In August 2016, he joined the Trump campaign as its CEO. Bannon continued to work for Trump until August 2017, when he was ousted as chief strategist.