The economy under President Donald Trump has been experiencing highs not seen in 17 years, and the December signing of the GOP tax reform bill has continued to lift the hopes of business executives such as Carlos Ghosn, the Chairman of the Board of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Ghosn joined “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Trish Regan to discuss the economic impact of the recently signed GOP tax reform bill.

“As a businessperson, I just applaud this economy,” Ghosn said.

He then praised Trump and his policies, stating that “You need to give this president the merit of being the main person responsible for the economy.”

“This very positive event makes us review the perspective for the year 2018,” the automobile executive said.

.@Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn: "As a businessperson I just applaud this economy… You need to give this President the merit of being the main person responsible for the economy." #SundayFutures pic.twitter.com/8NQbZYEaBv

As reported by Fox News Insider, Ghosn is removed from American politics as he is a native Brazilian who spends the majority of his time in Japan and France. He is solely focused on business when it comes to the United States.

The Fox News host referenced the fear by many on the political left that the tax cut would lead wealthy business owners to hoard the excess finances instead of distributing them back into the business that has since been laid to rest after many major corporations have publically announced raises and increased benefits for its employees after the signing of the bill.

“You saw Walmart raising the minimum wage at all of its stores to $11 an hour and providing up to $1,000 in bonuses, and that’s just as I said, one of hundreds,” Regan said. “And they’re saying it’s because of tax reform that they are able to do this … Do you expect that to continue?”

“Yeah I do, I do. I expect this to continue and you are talking about the perspective also of a deal on infrastructure,” Ghosn replied. “This is also another potential very good news to sustain the economy.

“We think presently the U.S. economy is one of the very positive spots on the planet and this is something that industry likes and this is something that industry would like to sustain.”

When asked about Jamie Dimon’s 4 percent economic growth prediction, Ghosn praised the JP Morgan Chase CEO’s “solid” prediction.

“This makes me more optimistic for the U.S., for 2018 and beyond,” Ghosn said.

The economic outlook appears to be optimistic for many business-owners as large corporations have already begun using the tax cuts to provide employees with increased wages and benefits.

As reported by The Western Journal, Walmart recently announced that it would be raising its base wage from $9 per hour to $11 per hour, as well as providing employees with a one-time bonus payment up to $1,000.

“Tax reform gives us the opportunity to be more competitive globally and to accelerate plans for the U.S.,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC.

In December, AT&T revealed after the passage of the bill that nearly 300,000 employees would receive a $1,000 bonus after Trump signed the bill into law.