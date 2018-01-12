A Democrat candidate for Illinois attorney general was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight on Thursday, receiving an unpleasant surprise during an afternoon campaign photo shoot on Chicago’s northwest side.

Aaron Goldstein, 42, and several members of his campaign team were in the middle of taking promotional photos when they were robbed by three men, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The incident occurred in the Albany Park neighborhood, where Goldstein is a resident and ward committeeman.

Police say one of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the camera equipment and other personal belongings from Goldstein and his team. Nobody was physically harmed in the robbery, which police believe was a crime of opportunity and not a targeted assault.

The campaign was doing the photo shoot on a street in Albany Park to capture an “in-the-neighborhood kind of” image, said Goldstein’s campaign manager, Robert Murphy.

Attorney General Candidate Aaron Goldstein Robbed In Albany Park https://t.co/LLPnegaGEC #chicago pic.twitter.com/oliA3vaRvF — Chicago News Now (@chicagonewsnow) January 12, 2018

Team members didn’t expect the hometown vibe to come with a taste of Chicago’s infamous street crime.

“So, as far as the campaign, we are moving forward,” Murphy said. “Basically, this was a totally a random act of violence in the community. But when it happens to you, of course, you’re shooken up.”

As pointed out by Breitbart, Chicago has very strict gun control laws, particularly regarding the possession of handheld firearms.

Between 1982 and 2010, handguns were completely banned in the city, though homicide rates remained extremely high.

That ban is no longer in effect, though the sale of guns to law-abiding residents is still highly regulated. Moreover, what Breitbart referred to as a “violence tax” on guns and ammunition means the prices of these products are only driven up.

On Twitter user pointed out the apparent irony in the fact that Goldstein was held up with a gun despite the gun control laws.

Aaron Goldstein, a Liberal candidate for Illinois attorney general, was robbed at gun point yesterday during his campaign photo shoot in Chicago.

Apparently, the robber did not yet know that guns have been banned. — On A Ledge Somewhere (@LedgeSomewhere) January 12, 2018

Though Albany Park is not known as one of Chicago’s more dangerous neighborhoods, it has been the scene of a recent spate of armed robberies similar to Thursday’s incident with the Goldstein team.

Two suspects carried out six separate street robberies in late November and early December, flashing handguns and demanding money from the victims, according to a crime alert released by the Chicago Police Department.

The suspects in those incidents were described as African-American males in their early 20s. The three men who robbed Goldstein were also described as being between 20 and 24 years old, but police have not released a detailed description of the suspects.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.