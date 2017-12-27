A protester in Portland, Oregon, reportedly identifying with the antifa movement, was hit by a truck while crossing a street during the “March for Jesus” event over the weekend.

In the video captured by Ruptly, a group of apparent antifa members are shown counter-protesting the “March for Jesus,” put on by the organization Patriot Prayer.

The counter-protester is heard asserting that Patriot Prayer is a “white supremacist” movement.

“You saw that flag right? With the cross on it — that’s a known white supremacist symbol,” claimed the antifa protester.

He continued, “So them going around, pushing their Christianity on people who aren’t even necessarily Christian, their obsession with their holiday, their obsession with freedom of speech marks that they want to hurt people.”

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

Meanwhile, the Patriot Prayer attendees are shown playing gospel music and chanting, “This is the march for Jesus, the march for Jesus!”

“March for Jesus” organizer and Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson is then shown addressing the crowd.

“This march for Patriot Prayer is new, it’s going to be one of the first to just dedicate this whole day to Jesus.”

Reported antifa members are then shown responding to the rally by proclaiming their support for communism.

“Communism will win, that’s not a joke” said one protester into a megaphone.

“That will happen,” he continued. “It will win because we must go down to a single class society … After capitalism in its late stages as it is right now, we will move down to a one class system, called communism.”

“Democratic and anarchist communism will be the ideology of the future,” he added.

The video then cuts to an antifa member darting across a busy street before being struck by a truck.

RELATED: New York Times Admits Something About Trump’s Embassy Move That No One Expected

Initially aided by good Samaritans on the street, the protester was then assisted by police and a medic.

The protester survived the incident, but not without injury. According to The Daily Caller, the apparent antifa member broke his hip as a result of the accident.

As for Patriot Prayer, the group has previously been accused of being “Alt-Right,” as well as a group that perpetuates the ideology of white nationalists for their support of President Donald Trump.

However, Gibson, their founder, is reportedly of half Japanese descent.

“I don’t feel like I’m Caucasian at all,” he said in a statement to The Weekly Standard.

The self described “moderate libertarian” started the Vancouver, Washington, based group to promote free speech, as well as healing.

The Standard quoted Gibson as saying, “moderates have to come together” and “love and peace are the only way to heal this country.”