This past week thousands flocked to city streets to take part in the Women’s March, an anti-Trump gathering rife with pink hats, liberal hysteria and tolerance — scratch that last part.

YouTube personality and former NCAA football player Austen Fletcher took to the streets of Los Angeles to cover the city’s 2018 rendition of the infamous protest of President Donald Trump, and while on assignment he encountered some activists who weren’t quite sure why they were even there in the first place.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

“What is like the number one reason that everyone is here?” Fletcher asked a clearly agitated woman who was attending the march.

“Um … uh …” she responded.

Fletcher asked another attendee her reasoning for attending the event, to which she simply replied, “Everything,” but failed to elaborate on the one-word statement.

One man could be seen wearing a t-shirt that read: “Dismantling heteronormativity brick by brick and don’t have time for your nonsense.”

Another man, who was sporting the infamous pink (you know what) hat, stated that he decided to attend the event because of his “position as a white male I think that the people that need to stand up are people that have the power to say something like myself,” he said. “And I think that’s what’s gonna help change things.

A purple-haired woman attending the march, one supposedly designed around tolerance, was holding a sign that read, “Kill Donald Trump. Kill Mike Pence. It’s guillotine time b—–s.”

When asked to explain her design she left nothing up to the imagination.

“I think that we should kill Donald Trump, and then we should also kill Mike Pence because I wouldn’t want him in office either,” she said. “I’m not here to support like somebody’s like capitalist like trying to make money off of the struggles of women and like women of color and like people of color in this country like I’m — I’m actually upset.”

Another man was holding a sign that depicted Trump with an image of feces on his head underneath the phrase “s–t head.”

“Get women the same equal pay, come on that’s — a — a — a no-brainer,” he said, repeating a debunked myth that women are systematically paid less than men for the same job.

This notion has been debunked repeatedly by experts, and Time Magazine even published a report in 2010 detailing the true nature of wage comparisons between men and women.

“According to a new analysis of 2,000 communities by a market research company, in 147 out of 150 of the biggest cities in the U.S., the median full-time salaries of young women are 8% higher than those of the guys in their peer group,” the Time article stated, noting that the figures come from over one year of data analysis from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

“The new study suggests that the gap is bigger than previously thought, with young women in New York City, Los Angeles and San Diego making 17%, 12% and 15% more than their male peers, respectively,” the article added, revealing statistics that directly opposes the man’s belief that women don’t receive pay equal to men.

Nonetheless, Fletcher continued his questioning, encountering a man defending Planned Parenthood. When Fletcher pressed him on the fact that abortions are a major money-maker for the organization, the man replied with the misleading statistic that abortions only occupy 3 percent of the services provided by the organization.

However, as noted by The Washington Post, the 3 percent figure perpetuated by many on the left comes from how the organization specifically self-reports its data.

“When all services are counted equally, abortion procedures do account for 3 percent of Planned Parenthood’s total services … While each service is listed separately, many clients received multiple services. A woman may get a pregnancy test, birth control and a pap smear, but she would be counted three times, once for each service, in the annual report,” The Post article states.

According to The New York Times, over 600,000 people attended the Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday.