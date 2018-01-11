Meghan McCain destroyed Michael Wolff’s credibility on “The View” by quickly going through a list of errors that he made in his book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“You know, Michael, your credibility is being questioned,” she said. “Trump said the book is full of lies.”

“Let’s remember who my credibility is being questioned by,” Wolff interrupted.

McCain went on, “Let me finish. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, New York Times’ John Martin, David Brooks, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, Tony Blair, Tom Barrack, Kate Walsh, Anna Wintour — all denying quotes.”

She then described a mix up of Mike and Mark Berman that Wolff had made in the book. Mark Berman, a reporter from The Washington Post, was in the Four Seasons at the same time as Ivanka Trump.

Wolff admitted to the confusion, but did not respond to the other errors listed.

Instead, Wolff said that liberal media reporters were calling him out on his errors because they were jealous he “scooped” them.

Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” tries to make the argument that White House officials and staffers believe Trump to be mentally unfit for office. Many of the book’s claims are unverified, and still others have been debunked.

McCain pointed out that Wolff said he interviewed “staffers,” but did not talk to Trump’s cabinet.

“How can I trust some of these quotes,” she began, and then followed up with more names of people who have been quoted in the book, “when all these people are denying quotes in stories attributed to them?”

CNN’s Jake Tapper has criticized the book, and even spoke out against colleague Brian Stelter who recommended the book with multiple factual errors because it “rings true overall,” Bizpac Review reported.

Having many errors but “ringing true” is not a journalistic standard. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 6, 2018

Business Insider pointed out that the author said in the prologue that he can’t be sure if all of the content is true.

“Many of the accounts of what has happened in the Trump White House are in conflict with one another; many, in Trumpian fashion, are badly untrue,” the book’s prologue said.

New York Times’ White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said that Wolff “gets basic details wrong,” according to the Washington Examiner.

On “The View,” Wolff described an “off the record dinner” he had with Steve Bannon and Roger Ailes, but he later used their conversation for his book.

“This is why people hate journalists, by the way,” McCain pointed out.