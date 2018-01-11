Singer Kelly Clarkson, who rose to fame when she won the reality TV show “American Idol” in 2002, revealed in a recent interview why she does not shy away from corporate punishment when disciplining her children.

The 35-year-old is the mother of two kids — 3-year-old River and 21-month-old Remington.

When it comes to her parenting style, Clarkson said last week she takes after her own parents and is not afraid to administer a spanking.

“I’m not above a spanking, which people aren’t necessarily into. And I don’t mean like hitting (River) hard, I just mean a spanking,” she said in an interview with 98.9 The Buzz in Rochester, New York.

Clarkson went on to explain that her parents spanked her when she needed it, and she turned out “fine.”

“My parents spanked me, I did fine in life and I feel fine about it,” she said. “But I do that as well, too.”

Clarkson recalled that as a southerner, when she would misbehave in school, her mom would give the principal permission to spank her.

And she has suffered no ill effects from this upbringing, saying that that she is “a well-rounded individual … so I think it’s fine.”

The singer did admit that when she is in public, it’s harder to carry out corporate punishment, because she knows other people do not support the practice.

“So that’s a tricky thing when you’re out in public because people are like … they think that’s wrong or something. But I find nothing wrong with a spanking,” she said.

Clarkson noted that when a spanking is necessary, she warns her daughter in advance.

“I warn (River), I’m like, ‘Hi, I’m gonna spank you on your bottom if you don’t stop right now. Like, this is ridiculous.'”

Though Clarkson knows not everyone agrees with her parenting style, a recent poll revealed that a majority of Americans do share similar beliefs regarding spankings.

The results of a survey released in November 2017 and conducted by ABC News showed that 65 percent of Americans have no issue with children being spanked.

And from Clarkson’s social media feed, it’s clear that though she may support spanking her kids, she still loves them dearly.

Clarkson has been married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock since 2013.