Former Vice President Al Gore believes climate change is the culprit behind the freezing temperatures gripping the Eastern portion of the United States.

Gore, who starred in the Academy-Award winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” (2006) about the perils of global warming, tweeted on Thursday, “It’s bitter cold in parts of the U.S, but…that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis.”

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

The former politician linked to an article by climatologist Dr. Michael Mann, who wrote his piece to refute “climate contrarians like President Donald Trump” who do not take man-made climate change seriously.

Trump tweeted last week, given how cold it was along the entire Eastern portion of the country, “Perhaps we could use a little bit of good old Global Warming.”

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Mann wrote, “While we have seen some daily all-time lows for a smattering of locations in the US, these pale in comparison with the number of all-time highs we’ve seen over the past year.”

“In fact,” he added, “the record highs have outpaced the record lows 61 to seven, i.e. nine times more often, consistent with what we expect to see as the globe continues to warm.”

Mann also contended that warmer ocean temperatures created the conditions necessary for arctic air to interface with it and create the so-called “bomb cyclone” that hammered the East Coast this week.

Meteorologist Joe Bastardi, who worked for AccuWeather for over three decades, completely disagrees with the assessment of those like Mann regarding the chilly weather, calling the view “flat out insanity and deception.”

“To tell the public that events that have occurred countless times before with no climate change attribution, is just that, is not science…It’s climate ambulance chasing, nothing more,” he said.

This is flat out insanity and deception now To tell the public that events that have occurred countless times before with no climate change attribution, is now just that, is not science, its witchcraft, NO PROOF AT ALL. Its climate ambulance chasing, nothing more — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) January 4, 2018

In another tweet, Bastardi wrote, “Solid use of past patterns predicted Major early cold from OCTOBER!” He also explained the weather patterns predate man-made carbon omissions being even a possible factor.

RELATED: Trump Predicted a Record Cold New Year… Look What Happened

this has happened countless times before and it wasnt global warming then and is not now Solid use of past patterns predicted Major early cold from OCTOBER!, I have tweeted that dozens of times showing the analog years I used, No co2 then https://t.co/kHDOkHeOII — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) January 4, 2018

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace questioned Gore this past summer about the alarming predictions in “An Inconvenient Truth” that have not come to pass.

The Fox Host quoted Gore from the film: “Unless we take drastic measures, the world would reach a point of no return within 10 years,” which the former vice president said would precipitate a “true planetary emergency.”

“We’re 11 years later,” said Wallace, “Weren’t you wrong?”

“Well we have seen a decline in emissions on a global basis. For the first time they’ve stabilized and started to decline,” Gore responded. “So some of the responses for the last 10 years have helped, but unfortunately and regrettably a lot of serious damage has been done.”

The former Democrat presidential nominee sounded the alarm once again, stating that unless action is taken, “We are going to suffer some of these consequences, but we can limit and avoid the most catastrophic if we accelerate the pace of change that’s now beginning.”

Among the dire predictions in “An Inconvenient Truth” that have proven not to be true was that carbon dioxide emissions would continue to increase, causing a significant rise in the Earth’s temperatures, leading to a melting polar ice cap, rising seas and more frequent violent storms like 2005’s Category 5 Hurricane Katrina.

Temperatures have not increased significantly, the polar ice cap has been growing, the rise in seas levels has been exaggerated, and no hurricanes over Category 3 made landfall in the United States from 2005 until 2017.