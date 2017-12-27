A flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo’s Narita Airport was forced to turn around Tuesday after an unauthorized passenger was discovered on board.

All Nippon Airways Flight 175 departed the Los Angeles International Airport at 11:36 a.m. and returned at 7:33 p.m. local time, according to CNBC.

“During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,” All Nippon Airways said in a statement. “As part of the airline’s security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on board the flight with her husband John Legend, deatiled the situation on Twitter.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

She noted that the unauthorized passenger had a United ticket and was let on a All Nippon Airways flight.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

The flight’s total duration was recorded at seven hours and 56 minutes, according to Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC. Once the plane touched down in Los Angeles again, the police conducted interviews with passengers while they deplaned.

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Teigen and the other passengers boarded another plane overnight and were in route to Tokyo Wednesday morning.

As the second flight continued on to Tokyo, Teigen annoucned that she and legend were celebrating his birthday from the sky.

It’s john’s birthday here in the sky! Wish @johnlegend a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/S92z99CsVV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Other Twitter users asked Teigen why she didn’t take a private plane, and she responded that “a round trip international private flight is like…300,000 dollars.”

RELATED: China Caught Red-Handed

A lot of people have been asking this and I would just like you all to know that a round trip international private flight is like…300,000 dollars https://t.co/ruHWLmPT6z — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

All Nippon Airways issued a statement and tweeted an apology to the passengers on the flight.

We apologize to all of our passengers on Flight 175; we failed to deliver the customer service we strive for. Thank you all for your comments and allowing us to connect, learn and serve you better. We welcome ongoing feedback to understand how we can work to make this right. — All Nippon Airways (@FlyANA_official) December 27, 2017

“ANA is researching the situation currently to determine how the passenger boarded the flight,” the airline said. “ANA would like to express its apologies to the passengers for the inconvenience.”

In another twist, Teigen tweeted Wednesday that while the passenger did board the incorrect plane, the United Airlines flight they were supposed to board had the same destination as Flight 175.

Honestly everyone on the ground and in the air were very kind and apologetic. But I just need to know why we couldn’t have flown to tokyo and settled this one person’s mistake (who was going to tokyo all along) there, in tokyo. 230 people on this flight. https://t.co/EhCTERTRu5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

“Honestly everyone on the ground and in the air were very kind and apologetic. But I just need to know why we couldn’t have flown to tokyo and settled this one person’s mistake (who was going to tokyo all along) there, in tokyo. 230 people on this flight,” Teigen wrote.