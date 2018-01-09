After Roseanne Barr revealed that her character in the upcoming “Roseanne” revival would be a President Donald Trump supporter, fans called on ABC to revive “The Last Man Standing.”

“The Last Man Standing,” which starred Tim Allen, was canceled despite its high ratings in May 2017, Fox News reported.

Allen’s character Mike Baxter was politically conservative, like Allen himself.

“You gotta be real careful around here,” Allen said. “You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany,” he told Jimmy Kimmel a few months before the show was canceled.

After his show was canceled, he said on Norm Macdonald Live that the conservative views were the real reason “The Last Man Standing” ended, even though ABC denied those claims.

“There is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character,” he said.

While promoting the revival of her namesake program, actress Roseanne Barr said that her character will be a Trump supporter.

Following the news, fans took to Twitter to call for a reboot of “The Last Man Standing.”

So @ABCNetwork, you have decided to recreate an old show but won't bring back Last Man Standing?#ABCNetworkstillsucks https://t.co/dRc363Yh6U — Stupid Should Hurt (@Justanindepndnt) January 9, 2018

surprised she can get her show on TV then, Last man standing was cancelled because it was proTrump. — Jill Q-Patriot (@jill_q_patriot) January 9, 2018

When a reporter asked Barr at the Television Critics Association’s winter media tour in Pasadena, California, about her character’s politics, the iconic ’90s star responded, “In ‘The Roseanne Show,’ I’ve always tried to have it be a true reflection of the society we live in,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I feel like half the people voted for Trump and half didn’t, so it’s just realistic,” she added.

Barr further explained that the Conners are a working-class family, so it would make sense some of them voted for Trump.

“It was working-class people who elected Trump,” said the actress, “so I felt like that was very real and something that needed to be discussed and especially about polarization in the family and people actually hating other people for the way they voted, which I feel is not American.”

Barr, who supported Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016, wanted to also make it clear that she does not agree with everything he says or does.

When a member of the media asked Barr specifically about Trump’s “xenophobic” views, Barr shot back, “Well, that’s your opinion.”

“(H)e says a lot of crazy sh–. I’m not a Trump apologist,” she went on to state. “There are a lot of things he’s said and done that I don’t agree with, just like there are a lot of things Hillary Clinton has said and done that you don’t agree with. Nobody is brainwashed into agreeing with 100 percent of what anybody says.”