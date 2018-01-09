According to one of Oprah Winfrey’s best friends, the media mogul is “intrigued” by the idea of launching a presidential campaign.

“I do think she’s intrigued by the idea, I do think that,” King, a co-host of “CBS This Morning” and a close confidant of Oprah, said during the program Tuesday.

However, King, who also serves as editor-at-large for The Oprah Magazine, was keen on adding that she is not actively “considering” running for president, at least not at the moment.

“I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it,” King said.

“But listen, there are people who said they want to be her campaign manager, who want to quit their jobs and campaign for her. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don’t think that she is actively considering it.”

The co-hosts continued to press King on what Oprah’s political ambitions may be following her Golden Globe address on Sunday — a speech that was highly lauded by many on the left.

“Oprah crafted that speech. She knew how she wanted to start,” King answered.

“This was the thing for her: She knew exactly what she wanted to say and she knew how she wanted to say it. She crafted the speech. She talked to an editor at the magazine, and the two of them came up with it, but Oprah put down exactly what she wanted to say,” King went on.

“Those were all her words.”

The back-and-forth on “CBS This Morning” came as many are openly speculating on Oprah’s presidential plans after she delivered a speech at the Golden Globe awards where she addressed the wave of sexual harassment allegations sweeping Hollywood and touched on the theme of female empowerment.

“And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say, ‘Me too,’ again,” she declared to the crowd.

Oprah also defended the media and took a subtle jab at President Donald Trump during her speech.

“I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association because we all know the press is under siege these days, but we also know that it is the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and injustice, to tyrants and victims and secrets and lies,” Winfrey stated.

“I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this: What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

Her address immediately won high praise, with many in the media are speculating that she will launch a presidential campaign in 2020.

However, the hubbub over her Golden Globe appearance has not gone without controversy.

In her speech, she made a sharp rebuke of sexual harassers in Hollywood. The wave of accusations began with the downfall of movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Many social media users have shared photos of Oprah gleefully standing next to and embracing the disgraced Hollywood film maker.

Oprah has yet to give a definitive answer on her 2020 plans, but according to King, she is not likely to throw her hat in the ring.