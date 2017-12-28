Actress Debra Messing shared an image from a recent NHL game she attended with her son, expressing pride for his decision to remain seated in protest during the national anthem.

The “Will & Grace” star paraphrased their conversation in a caption to the photo on Instagram.

Messing wrote that Roman asked her for permission to sit down as part of an ongoing demonstration in professional sports and elsewhere against racial injustice.

“Whose crying?” she wrote. “I’m not crying.”

The post concluded with “#BLM,” an apparent reference to the Black Lives Matter social justice movement.

Her comments and photo sparked widespread reaction on Instagram and Facebook, resulting in passionate debates over the controversial protests.

While Messing received support from many commenters who generally support the cause, even some individuals who expressed disillusionment about American society agreed with critics who found the national anthem protest inappropriate.

“Listen,” one Instagram user wrote, “there is no one that hates the state our country is in more than me, but sitting down is disrespectful to those who fought (and are fighting everyday) for you and your son’s rights — put things in context, there are other meaningful ways to make a difference.”

As The Daily Caller reported, Messing has a documented social media history of supporting the protests that began last season in the NFL when Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began kneeling during the pre-game national anthem.

She similarly expressed an emotional reaction in September after U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee knelt in solidarity with the protests on the House floor.

The Texas Democrat’s move took place shortly after President Donald Trump derided protesting athletes, using an expletive to describe them and suggesting they should lose their jobs.

“There is no regulation that says these young men cannot stand against the dishonoring of their mothers by you calling for the firing of a son of a B,” Lee said at the time in a statement addressed to Trump.

“You tell me which of those children’s mothers are a son of a B,” she said. “You cannot deny it, you cannot run for it, and I kneel in honor of them.”

“Teary,” Messing wrote in response to a video of what she described as an “amazing” demonstration by the lawmaker.