27-Year-Old Activist Daughter of Eric Garner Is Dead

By
December 30, 2017 at 12:41pm

The daughter Eric Garner, who died in 2015 while resisting arrest, died Saturday morning after her second heart attack right before Christmas.

Erica Garner had an asthma attack that developed into a severe heart attack and sustained brain damage that left her in critical condition.

“She was a warrior, she was a fighter and we didn’t pull the plug on her,” Garner’s mother Esaw Snipes said to New York Daily News. “She left on her own terms.”

Earlier this week, a friend running her Twitter account reported, “CAT scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much,” The Daily Caller reported.

Garner’s first heart attack happened after her first pregnancy. Doctors registered some brain activity early this week, giving the family hope she might pull through.

“The media will say that Erica died of a heart attack,” Rev. Al Sharpton said. “But that’s only partially true because her heart was already broken when she couldn’t get justice for her father. Whatever the asthma and the others attacked was a piece of the heart left.”

Eric Garner’s death after being put in a prohibited choke hold by a plainclothes New York City police officer drew national attention in 2015.

After her father’s death in 2013, Garner spoke out against police brutality.

She told NBC that she would continue fighting for justice for her father and others who were in similar situations.

“People ask, ‘When will you stop marching? What do you want from marching?'” she said. “He was my father. I will always march.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his condolences to her family.

The NAACP also tweeted its appreciation for Garner.

Her twitter account pleaded that people “remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister aunt.”

Garner’s Twitter account, presumably being run by family and friends, is currently tweeting memories people have shared and condolences to her family.

