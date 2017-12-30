27-Year-Old Activist Daughter of Eric Garner Is Dead

The daughter Eric Garner, who died in 2015 while resisting arrest, died Saturday morning after her second heart attack right before Christmas.

Erica Garner had an asthma attack that developed into a severe heart attack and sustained brain damage that left her in critical condition.

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

“She was a warrior, she was a fighter and we didn’t pull the plug on her,” Garner’s mother Esaw Snipes said to New York Daily News. “She left on her own terms.”

Earlier this week, a friend running her Twitter account reported, “CAT scan shows Erica suffered major brain damage from a lack of oxygen while in cardiac arrest. Please continue to pray hard for Erica and pray for her family and kids just as much,” The Daily Caller reported.

Garner’s first heart attack happened after her first pregnancy. Doctors registered some brain activity early this week, giving the family hope she might pull through.

“The media will say that Erica died of a heart attack,” Rev. Al Sharpton said. “But that’s only partially true because her heart was already broken when she couldn’t get justice for her father. Whatever the asthma and the others attacked was a piece of the heart left.”

Eric Garner’s death after being put in a prohibited choke hold by a plainclothes New York City police officer drew national attention in 2015.

After her father’s death in 2013, Garner spoke out against police brutality.

She told NBC that she would continue fighting for justice for her father and others who were in similar situations.

“People ask, ‘When will you stop marching? What do you want from marching?'” she said. “He was my father. I will always march.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted his condolences to her family.

Erica Garner’s death is a horrible tragedy. I am praying for her family, who have already been through so much. This city will miss her unshakable sense of justice and passion for humanity. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 30, 2017

The NAACP also tweeted its appreciation for Garner.

Dear Erica, thank you taking a stand when so may others sat. Thank you for leading the charge when so many others faded into the background.

Your voice inspired many at age 27. We will NEVER let them forget you!#EricaGarner #SayHerName — NAACP (@NAACP) December 30, 2017

Her twitter account pleaded that people “remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister aunt.”

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Garner’s Twitter account, presumably being run by family and friends, is currently tweeting memories people have shared and condolences to her family.